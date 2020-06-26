Parineeti Chopra Or Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The Blue Striped Shirt Dress Better?

Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra are both known for their style statement. These Bollywood beauty queens always make heads turn whenever they step out in style. They never fail to amaze fashion police with their outfit choices. Surprisingly, both Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were spotted wearing this blue coloured shirt fusion dress. Read on to know more about their looks.

Both the actors, Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt are avid social media users and keep updating their fashion looks on social media. The actors love to experiment unique fashion wears and hence were spotted in a fashion face-off as both sported an equally splendid shirt fusion outfit. Alia Bhatt had donned the adorable short blue colour dress for the TiE Global Summit.

While Parineeti Chopra wore the gorgeous shirt dress her film, Golmaal Again promotions. Although talking about their looks, both the actors sported the outfit very beautiful in their own stylish way, netizens compare their appearances to decide who donned the fusion dress better-

Parineeti Chopra or Alia Bhat: Who wore the fusion dress better?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore this dress when she visited the capital for the TiE Global Summit. She donned this uber-chic outfit and looked stunning as always. Alia Bhatt wore a long sleeve striped shirtdress with a lace corset combined with it.

Alia Bhatt’s stylists Anaita Adajania Shroff and Lakshmi Lehr picked this super stylish Kaylin Lace-Blocked Striped Shirt Dress for the actor from BCBG. Alia Bhatt complimented her inspiring fashionable look with stylish strappy heels from Steve Maden. The actor styled her hair in a bouncy way, which had some curls and completed the look with easy, smokey eyes and nude pink lips.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looked exceptionally adorable in this strapless skater dress which she donned for her movie, Golmaal Again’s promotions. Parineeti picked this dress and decided to play around the style game with a shirt which she pulled off beneath the short dress. Parineeti Chopra complemented her look with nude high heels.

Her messy bun look and light nude hues of make-up made her look simple yet elegant. Have a look at the beautiful actor in this stylish dress in which she is giving major fashion goals to her fans.

