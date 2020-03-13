Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Sardar Udham Singh' To Release On January 15, 2021

Sardar Udham Singh is an upcoming biographical movie helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie will star Vicky Kaushal playing the lead role of Udham Singh who is a famous revolutionary freedom fighter. 80 years ago today, i.e. on March 13, 1940, Udham Singh sparked the Indian freedom movement in London by singlehandedly assassinating Michael O’Dwyer.

Sardar Udham Singh's release date has now been announced. An official statement from the makers confirms that the movie will release theatrically on January 15, 2021, starring the talented actor Vicky Kaushal. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the banners of Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Sardar Udham Singh is co-written by Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah.

After the assassination of Michael O’Dwyer, Sardar Udham Singh was convicted of murder and was hanged till death on July 31, 1940. The details about the movie were first announced by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account. The news has left fans wanting to know more about the movie.

It was an important incident that took place in the history of the Indian freedom movement as Udham Singh sought revenge for the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Reportedly, the makers believe that the significant story of Sardar Udham Singh should get justice onscreen.

What is next in store for Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship on the silver screen. The Raazi star has many interesting projects lined up for him. Apart from Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Takht. For which he is currently learning horse-riding. Vicky Kaushal will also be a part of Aditya Dhar’s trilogy, Immortal Ashwatthama. As per reports, the star will weigh 115 kilos in the movie.

