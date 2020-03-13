Parineeti Chopra's Golmaal Again - Trivia Related To Her First Outing With Rohit Shetty

Golmaal Again is a comedy-drama film by the ace comedy-action director Rohit Shetty. The movie had an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Khemu, and Tabu, among others. Many of the actors were seen reprising their roles from the previous parts of the Golmaal franchise. Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama had a supernatural angle to it and Parineeti Chopra had a major role in the movie. The film was released on October 20, 2017.

Golmaal Again trivia about Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti replaced this actor for her role in Golmaal Again

Parineeti Chopra had actually replaced Kareena Kapoor for her role in the Rohit Shetty film. Kareena Kapoor had actually opted out due to her pregnancy during the time she was offered the film.

Parineeti's first movie with this director

Golmaal Again was the first movie of Parineeti with the comedy and action director Rohit Shetty. Just like the previous Rohit Shetty movies, this movie also turned out to be a major hit and garnered a huge collection at the box office.

Golmaal Again was Parineeti's 9th film in Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra has been in Bollywood for quite a while now, starting her career with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. With Golmaal Again, Parineeti completed her 9th film in the Hindi film industry.

First time paired with an actor with an age difference of almost 20 years

This was the first time in Parineeti Chopra's Bollywood career that she was paired opposite an actor who was almost 20 years older than her. The actor is none other than Ajay Devgn who plays one of the lead roles in the film.

Parineeti Chopra's movies

Parineeti Chopra will be seen next on the silver screen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor and Ammar Talwar. She is also set to play the role of badminton ace Saina Nehwal in her biopic titled Saina which is being directed by Amole Gupte. Saina is said to be the actor's biggest role of her career so far. The Girl on the Train will also see Parineeti in a different role and she has been posting about it on her social media. Parineeti is also rumoured to be appearing in movies like Mira, Zahoor, and Talvar 2, although there is no official confirmation yet.

