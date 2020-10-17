Vikrant Massey Reveals Future Plans For Bollywood Career, Holds Belief In Destiny

Vikrant Massey firmly believes in good performances as the key to the audiences' hearts and intends to make choices of characters that they can relate with the most. He has revealed in his interaction with a news agency PTI that he does not have a definite plan for his journey in the industry and that he's not chasing any plan right now. He even confessed to being someone who is subservient towards the existence of "something up there" and claimed that he's thankful for being "blessed with better tomorrows than todays" in the "beautiful journey" so far.

Massey's choice of roles -- be it the kindhearted Rana in Dil Dhadakne Do; bullied Shutu in A Death in the Gunj; activist Amol in Chhapaak or the reluctant gangster Bublu Pandit in Mirzapur -- have always struck the right chord. The actor said he makes an extra effort to get into the psyche of his characters to make them relatable for the audiences. He stresses that there is no defined process to do what he is able to do with his characters but Massey wants people to carry the story with them when they finish watching his performances.

"There is no one-size-fits-all method that I take it out of the box and apply. It depends from film to film but one of the reasons is for people to sit back and realise 'Oh, you know what? This guy and the characters that he plays are relatable, sincere and intense.' It's something that you want to take home with you and probably sit back and discuss with a few friends. That is the true success, according to me. I aspire to do that, not that I have already achieved it... It's a continuous process... You're failing, you're succeeding and getting to know yourself more with time," Massey added.

The actor recently featured in the Netflix film Ginny weds Sunny along with Uri actor Yami Gautam and has all things nice to say for the film. He claimed that the film had been a "breather" after doing a string of intense roles in his films so far. The actor is happy that the film, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora and directed by Puneet Khanna, has been received well by the viewers.

"I had been doing pretty challenging, borderline morose and intense stuff. So I wanted to do something like this, and this felt like the right script at that time," Massey said. "I think it was destined to be this way. With this pandemic, the last seven months have been so difficult for most of the people out and so to have an out-and-out, easy-breezy family entertainer is good for them."

