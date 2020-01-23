Sonia Mann Says She Was Depressed After Getting Replaced By Parineeti In 'Jabariya Jodi'

Sonia Mann is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the film, Happy Hardy and Heer. She recently spoke about how she was signed for the film Jabariya Jodi. She was replaced at the last moment and that put her in a bad space.

Sonia Mann talks about being replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi

In a recent interview with a leading media portal, actor Sonia Mann spoke about how her debut movie was supposed to be different from what it is now. She said that she was in depression because of being replaced by Parineeti Chopra in the film Jabariya Jodi. She said that she had also attended the workshop for the film and signed a dotted line. At the last minute, the makers told her that the corporate house wanted a known face for the lead role, as added by her. She also mentioned how she was asked who knows Sonia Mann in Bollywood.

Sonia Mann also expressed her delight over being a part of the upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer. She said that she is very thankful to Himesh Reshammiya for casting her. Sonia Mann also took names like T-Series in the interview. She said that a star kid can easily be launched but there is a lot of struggle for a newcomer. She added how she did not even dress right for the audition of Happy Hardy and Heer. Instead, she left it on fate.

About Happy Hardy and Heer

Happy Hardy and Heer is an upcoming romance film that will hit the theatres on January end. The film revolves around two best friends and their blossoming love story. The film has been directed by Raka and jointly written by Sonia Kapur and Bunty Rathore. The film features actors like Himesh Reshammiya, Trupti Khamkar, and Sonia Mann in pivotal roles. Have a look at the poster of the film here.

