Sonakshi Sinha Or Parineeti Chopra - Who Wore The Punit Balana Outfit Better?

Bollywood actors are known to step out in outfits that leave fans impressed. There are times when actors are spotted in same or similar ensembles. However, every actor carries their outfit in their unique way and the case with Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra is no different. Bollywood fashionista Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing an outfit by Punit Balana and within a few days, Parineeti Chopra was spotted wearing that similar outfit. Both the actors chose Punit Balana outfit for their promotional looks. Take a look at their pictures.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos

The Dabangg actor was the first to have donned this Punit Balana ensemble. She was seen wearing bandhani printed flared pants which she paired with a black knotted bralette. Sonakshi layered the look with a long striped cape which featured a ruffled lining on the sleeves and at the bottom. The simple yet stunning outfit was spiced up with chunky silver necklaces and matching oxidised rings from Tribe Amrapali. For makeup, she opted for smokey eyes and nude lips and her poker-straight hair added an extra bit of oomph. Her ensemble was teamed with a pair of basic white slip-on sandals.

Parineeti Chopra's photos

On the other hand, Parineeti wore the exact same trousers and cape but with a twist. She chose to team it with a different blouse. Parineet's blouse featured black and white intricate detailing and a plunging neckline. The ensemble also showed off just a bit of her midriff. Her look was accessorised with a pair of oxidised earrings. Like Sonakshi, she also opted for nude lips, smokey eyes and sleek side-parted tresses to rounded off her look.

