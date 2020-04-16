This Day That Year: Paris Hilton's Comment On 'Bharat' To Priya Prakash Varrier's Wink

This day, numerous things happened in Bollywood. From Priya Prakash Warrier winking again, Paris Hilton commenting on Bharat’s poster, to Shahid Kapoor teaching his daughter how to say ‘avocado’, these interesting things made headlines. Therefore, we have compiled most of them for you to recall and rejoice. Have a look.

Here’s everything that happened in Bollywood this day

1. Paris Hilton’s comment on Salman Khan’s Bharat poster

Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed the second poster from his film Bharat on social media, the previous year. He donned a new avatar, displaying his younger and attractive side. Earlier, he sported a grey beard and the old man looks in the first poster. His fans and followers were stunned and applauded his new look. Many of them commented that they could not wait for the film’s trailer to release. Among them, Hollywood singer and actor Paris Hilton dropped comment with an emoji. This sent the netizens into a frenzy and her comment garnered numerous likes and replies.

2. Shahid Kapoor taught Misha to speak ‘Avocado’

Besides being an impressive actor and dancer, Shahid Kapoor is also a doting father to two kids. His social media is filled with cute photos of his children. Two years ago, on this day, his wife Mira Kapoor shared a story on Instagram while teaching Misha a few words. He tried to teach her to speak ‘avocado’ with utter patience and her attempts were hilarious to him. Have a look at Mira Kapoor’s story.

3. Did Priya Prakash Varrier wink again?

Priya Prakash Varrier was an instant internet sensation after her winking clip from the song of Oru Adaar Love became viral. People could not get enough of her wink and her co-star’s reaction on the same. Two years ago, on this day, Varrier was featuring in an advertisement for a chocolate brand. Reportedly, the television commercial was released in six different languages and garnered innumerable views on the internet. It also featured Priya Prakash Varrier winking in a scene that managed to win hearts again. Have a look at the ad.

4. Rishi Kapoor took a dig at the Indian Cricket Team

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and mocked the Indian Cricket Team, the last year, He shared a photo and wrote down his unusual observation in his tweet. Kapoor asked why did Indian players sport a full facial beard. Accompanying with his caption, he also shared a poster featuring the 15 selected players including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawa, M.S. Dhoni, among others. Take a look at his tweet.

Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation! pic.twitter.com/QMLuQ0zikw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2019

