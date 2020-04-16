Salman Khan fumes at 'jokers' for breaching lockdown, says 'you'll take India to doom'

Salman Khan vented out at those violating the lockdown guidelines issued by the government as COVID-19 continued to spread at a brisk pace in the country. The actor termed them as ‘jokers’ and said they were putting the entire country at a risk. He also stated that if people would’ve followed all the instructions, coronavirus and the lockdown would have been over by now.

In a video posted on Instagram from his farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai, Salman Khan said, “No, Bigg Boss is not starting, this is life’s Bigg Boss going on.”

“Took a chutti of two days, but it turned out to be our chutti. Thought it would get over, and it would be a flu, but when lockdown happened, it turned out to be serious,” he added.

Salman shared that his family was with him, his mother, two sisters, and their kids, and also said those who came for work there has also become friends. The Maine Pyar Kiya star also made a rule that no one will go out, and no one from out will come in.

The 54-year-old also said that only one person from his staff goes out for ration and has a friend from who they get the vegetables nearby. “Police are there all around and they are doing a good job,” he shared.

He stated how his staff pulled his mask down while talking to the policeman and the police were not pleased.

“It is tough for one to feel negative after testing positive for a disease, especially one that doesn’t have a treatment, and such a person losing hope is not great. Not understanding their sadness is anti-human, and those were negative at the moment but not taking it seriously will soon turn positive as well, and spread the disease from the family, to the locality, to the city, to India,” Salman expressed his unhappiness.

Watch the video

The actor also said, “The government has asked all to stay at home, not do social gatherings and spend time with family, not for themselves but you. Do your prayers at home, they say god is inside you. And support the police, doctors and those working in the bank.”

“If no one would have gone out, coronavirus and the lockdown would have got over by now, if you wouldn't gone out with friends, they wouldn’t have hit you. They don’t enjoy it, but no one has stopped you from going to buy essentials, but wear masks and gloves, the government has assured that this will be available.”

“Do you think doctors, nurses, are immune to coronavirus? They still are working 18 hours, they are doing it for you, not to stop you, but to stop coronavirus, because the disease does not see class, economic standing, age. Police is doing their duty, but you are not doing your duty to stay at home," the actor said.

Salman said, “Knew of many who wouldn't come out of their homes earlier but have started doing so since they’ve been asked to not go out. You are putting everyone’s lives at risk."

Reports of doctors and health workers around the country being attacked are doing the rounds. Salman said, “You are throwing stones at doctors, who is saving your life, and those who are coronavirus positive are running away from the hospitals. Just imagine if they wouldn’t have been there. Those who think it won’t happen to them will take entire India to doom."

Salman Khan also praised the daily wage workers and migrant labouruers who are the most at a risk due to the lockdown, “I salute those who do not have anything to eat and decide to sustain without food, rather than seeing their family not being to sustain at all. This shows India is united,” the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star said.

“It is becauses of ‘jokers’ that the disease is spreading. It had started with China, and it has got over there, but because of these people, India will stay at home for a long time. Are you so brave to give shoulders to your family member’s mortal remains,” he fumed.

”Convey your gratitude to the police, doctors, nurses, bank workers, respect who have got diagnosed and take precautions so that it does spread further, and let it not be so bad that they'll need the military to make you understand,” he concluded.

