Erica Fernandes’ On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Shaheer Sheikh Or Parth Samthaan?

Erica Fernandes is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. The actor and model has been acknowledged by many titles like 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television, Biz Asia’s TV Personality, and has even placed in the Eastern Eye’s 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2019.

The actor has done a lot of work in the South Indian movie industry and has even ruled over the Hindi television daily soaps. On the Indian television, Erica Fernandes has been in the talks for romancing two of her co-stars, Shaheer Sheikh and Parth Samthaan, on-screen. Here is whose on-screen chemistry out of Shaheer Sheikh and Parth Samthaan with Erica Fernandes do fans like more?

Erica Fernandes’ on-screen chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh or Parth Samthaan?

Erica Fernandes made a huge name for herself in the South Indian movie industry. In 2016, the actor made her Hindi television debut with Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Erica played the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose and Shaheer portrayed the character of Dev Dixit. The show also cast Supriya Pilgaonkar as the lead character, playing Dev Dixit’s mother.

The plot of the daily soap revolves around the love story of Dev and Sonakshi, where the love of Dev’s mother for her son comes in the way of the two characters being together, as she thinks that Sonakshi is not good enough for her son. The show was a huge success and was one of the highest-rated TRP shows at the time. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh even won the Lions Gold Award for the Best Onscreen Jodi that year. The show went off-air in 2017.

In 2018, Erica Fernandes was cast as the lead character for Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opposite Parth Samthaan. The show is a spin-off of an old daily soap of the same name. The show aired on the channel StarPlus and immediately went ahead to become one of the most popular shows on television. Erica and Parth played the characters of Prerna and Anurag, respectively. The on-screen chemistry of Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan was loved by fans and gained the two many awards for their performances.

