Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 To Go Off-air Next Month & Be Replaced By Saath Nibhana Saathiya?

After Parth Samthaan shocked the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans by announcing his decision to quit the show, another bad news has surfaced online. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer romantic show will meet its end next month. The outlet suggests that the makers have taken the decision after noticing the falling TRP. Along with it, the show will be replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' to go off air?

The report that has surfaced online claims that the ‘change in storyline’ and ‘entry of new characters’ couldn’t help this Ekta Kapoor’s show to garner TRP from the viewers. As per the outlet, their sources revealed that even after trying their best, Ekta Kapoor’s team couldn’t get Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 on top in the TRP charts. The channel reportedly was already ‘disturbed’ with Parth’s decision of quitting the show mid-way.

Now, after several replacements of the important characters in the show, the channel is reportedly unhappy and wants the show to be off-track from their broadcasting list. Not only that, but the report also claimed that Ekta Kapoor did try to ‘persuade’ the channel to keep the show running for a few months. However, the channel apparently expressed that they no longer want to take Kasautii Zindagii Kay ahead.

Ekta, in return, was taken aback by the channel’s perspective however, she asked her creative time to ‘change the storyline & fold it’. The last episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will reportedly telecast on October 24, 2020.

Not only that, but Erica’s show will be replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The creators are finalising the new show’s cast while it is speculated to be aired on October 26, 2020. Several media reports claim that Rupal Patel, who played the mother-in-law of Gopi Bahu in the original series will not reprise her role this season.

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

For the unversed, previously Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover who essayed the role of Komolika and Mr. Bajaj also bid their farewell to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 mid-way. They were replaced by Aamna Sharif & Karan Patel. The original version’s cast was headlined by Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia & Cezanne Khan.

