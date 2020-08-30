Parth Samthaan With Niti Taylor Or Erica Fernandes; Which Is The Better Pair?

Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors. He has a huge fan following on social media. He was paired with a lot of television actresses in different shows, but his most popular costars are Niti Taylor and Erica Fernandes. Read about their work:

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

Parth Samthaan’s Manik Malhotra and Niti Taylor’s Nandini Murthy from the show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, received massive love from the audience. The plot revolves around a popular band called FAB 5. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are initially seen fighting with each other but eventually, they fall in love. Parth and Niti’s chemistry in the show was widely praised. The show turned out to be so successful amongst the youth that it got 3 seasons and now fans are demanding more. Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan have a separate fan base. The couple got a ship name from their fans called as ‘MaNan’

Fans have always showered this pair with love. The comment section is flooded with their ship name. Take a look:

Source: Parth Samthaan's IG

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are currently seen in the reboot version of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. In the show, Parth plays Anurag Basu and Erica plays Prerna Sharma. The pair had sizzling onscreen chemistry even though they were paired with each other for the first time. The show revolves around two individuals meant to fall in love, yet forced to go through several challenges and obstacles in life.

The duo has a huge fanbase and has nicknames, 'AnuPre' which is based on their on-screen names and 'PaRica', based on their real names. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are seen spending a lot of time together even off-screen. There were rumours that they both might be together. However, the actors have always maintained distanced and called each other 'just friends'. However, there are reports that suggest that Parth might walk out of the show soon.

Parth Samthaan has been uploaded a lot of pictures with Erica Fernandes since the show has begun. Fans often fill his comment section with their Ship name. Have a look:

Source: Parth Samthaan's IG

About Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan was the first runner up of Pantaloons Fresh Face 2012 and played his first role Channel V's Best Friends forever? as Prithvi Sanya. Later, he played various roles in episodic series such as MTV India's Webbed, OK's Savdhaan India, Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Bindass' Yeh Hai Ashiqui. He played the role of Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan which garnered him widespread popularity amongst the youth.

Promo Image source: Stills from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Kasauti Zindagi Kay

