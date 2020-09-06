Parth Samthaan Trivia: Interesting Facts About The Actor's Journey So Far

Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular names in the television industry. The actor had starred in various youth-based dramas until he starred as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Here are some interesting facts about his journey in the industry so far. Read on:

Facts about Parth Samthaan's professional life

Parth Samthaan entered the Pantaloons Fresh Face contest, he stood as runner up of Pantaloons Fresh Face 2012. The actor made his TV debut with the series Savdhaan India on Life OK. He then went to be a part of various youth-based shows on MTV and Channel V. The actor rose to fame with his roles as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Parth Samthaan might be famous for his acting but the actor graduated in another subject. As reported by Mid-Day, Samthaan pursued architecture as his Bachelor's course. However, he eventually decided to pursue a career in the entertainment industry and became an actor. The actor has won 2 awards and has been nominated for 6. He won the Indian Telly Award for Best Popular Jodi with Erica Fernandes in 2019. He also recently won the Kalakar Award in 2020 for the Best Actor Popular. Parth has been a part of 11 shows and 1 movie. He debuted with Savdhaan India and appears in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Parth has been a part of 3 music videos. His first music video was Jind Meri in which he also tried a hand at playback singing. His second music video was Tu Jo Kahe. The third music video in which the actor appeared with Shakti Mohan was Aakhri Baar. The actor was a part of Eastern Eye's Top 50 Sexiest Asian Men List in 2015 and appeared on the 11th spot.

Parth Samthaan's projects

Parth Samthaan was last seen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay with Erica Fernandes and gained critical acclaim for his performance. He will reportedly be walking out of the show by mid–September. He is also to be seen in ALT Balaji’s web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon, for which the actor is said to be smoking herbal cigarettes.

