Vidya Balan Goes 'vocal For Local' During E-promotions Of 'Shakuntala Devi'; See Posts

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, in order to extend her support to Prime Minister Modi's ‘vocal for local’ campaign, decided to wear outfits made locally for the promotions of her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 12, 2020, told Indian citizens to be 'vocal for local'. The 'vocal for local' campaign urges citizens of India to interpret the local brands which will in return have far-reaching effects on the country’s prosperity as well as its landscape. It also urges the citizens to prioritise locally made goods and service.

Vidya Balan took to her social media account and shared three different looks for the e-promotion of Shakuntala Devi. Vidya Balan wore a sari made from Coimbatore cotton which was bought. The sari is woven in Coimbatore. The red coloured sari had a golden colour zari border, which plays a contrast. She mentioned that the contrast colours are a trademark of the 'humble view' of the sari.

Vidya Balan sported a yellow coloured outfit with a floral design. She mentioned that other than being a local outfit, it was also a sustainable one. In her post, she mentioned that the outfit was made from natural fibres which can be composed together with food and garden waste. The actor mentioned that the fabric of the dress was 100% natural and despite being a little expensive was a good enough reason to buy. She also urged her fans to ‘buy less, buy good and reuse the outfit’.

The actor wore a fuchsia colour dress, which was handcrafted. She also mentioned that the gorgeous dress was locally made. She wore a golden colour bracelet. She wore black coloured stiletto heels and pulled her hair behind in a chic ponytail.

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31 this year. In the trailer which was released on July 15, Shakuntala Devi’s journey from a young girl to an ace mathematician, and from a genius to a mother is showcased. The movie perfectly captures the genius yet simplicity of Shakuntala Devi.

In the trailer, she can be heard saying that ‘maths doesn’t have rules, but has magic’. The movie also depicts how she flew to London and secured her place in the Guinness book of world records.

In the trailer, Vidya Balan, as Shakuntala Devi, is seen asking if her students are ready to meet her 'best friend' Maths. Apart from Vidya Balan, the movie also stars Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh and Prakash Belawadi. Shakuntala Devi is directed by Anu Menon who has also written the screenplay of the film along with Nayanika Mahtani. The dialogues of the film are written by Ishita Moitra and is produced by Sony pictures networks India, along with Vikram Malhotra.

