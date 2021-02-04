'Patel On Sale' Cast: List Of All Actors In This Hindi Dub Of 'Subramanyam For Sale'

The Telugu film Subramanyam For Sale, which hit the big screen in September 2015, was later dubbed in Hindi under the title Patel On Sale and released in December 2016. The romantic comedy had filmmaker Harish Shankar at its helm, who also wrote the screenplay of the film. The cast of Patel On Sale was headlined by Sai Dharam Tej, Regina Cassandra and Adah Sharma in the lead roles alongside an ensemble cast in supporting role. Thus, read on to get to know more about all the Patel on Sale characters in detail below:

Patel On Sale cast (Lead)

Sai Dharam Tej as Patel

The SIMMA Award-winning actor Sai Dharam Tej played the titular role of Patel in Patel On Sale. He as Patel essayed the role of a money-minded man who has a happy-go-lucky personality. In the film, Patel is shown to fly to the United States for the sole purpose of earning money.

Regina Cassandra as Seetha

Polyglot actor Regina Cassandra played the role of Seetha in this Telugu romantic drama. Regina as Seetha essayed the role of a girl who's brought up in a traditional family. However, she runs away from her wedding and ends up being cheated on by her boyfriend in the US. As she gets stranded in America, Patel comes to his rescue and love blooms between the two.

Adah Sharma as Durga

Popular film and television actor Adah Sharma played the role of Durga in this Harish Shankar directorial. Adah as Durga essayed the role of Don Govind's sister. In the film, Govind is shown to be Behind Patel to marry his sister upon their father's last wish. On the other hand, Durga is also shown to dream of getting married to Patel only.

Nagendra Babu as Raja Shekar

Prolific Tollywood actor-producer, Nagendra Babu played the role of Raja Shekar in Patel On Sale. Naga Babu as Raja essayed the role of a Telugu NRI, who lives in the US, and organises the made-for-each-other contest in the film. Towards the conclusion, his son gets married to Seetha's sister, Geetha.

Brahmanandam as Chintakaya

Six-time Nandi Award-winning comedian-actor, Brahmanandam played the role of Chintakaya in this Telugu film. Brahmanandam as Chintakaya essayed the role of Patel's uncle in the film. Chintakaya's character is shown to be extremely comical in Patel on Sale.

Patel On Sale cast (Supporting)

Ajay played Durga's brother and dreaded don, Govind

Naresh played the role of Patel's father

Jhansi played Patel's stepmom, Parvathamma

Suman played Seetha's paternal uncle, Reddappa

Tejaswi Madivada played Seetha's younger sister, Geetha

