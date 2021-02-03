'Youth' Tamil Movie Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2002 Film

Youth is a 2002 Tamil language action-drama romantic film directed by Vincent Selva. It is the Tamil remake of the Telugu film, Chiru Navvuto. The story of the movie revolves around a man, whose bride-to-be runs away on the night of his marriage, which is when he decides to move on and soon falls in love with another woman. But she is already engaged to another man, who, it turns out, was the lover of his fiancée. Read on to know about the Youth movie cast.

Youth Tamil movie cast

Vijay

Youth characters include Shiva, portrayed by Thalapathy Vijay on screen. He plays the main lead in this 2002 movie, whose bride runs away on the day of their marriage. Vijay is one of the most popular actors in Tamil cinema, playback singer, and philanthropist. Vijay has a number of accolades to his name including one United Kingdom Award award, eight Vijay Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and a SIIMA Award. His popular films include Vetri, Pokkiri, Kaththi, Bigil, Sarkar among others. He has also been included several times in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, based on the earnings of Indian celebrities.

Shaheen Khan

The Youth movie casts Shaheen Khan as the female lead and she portrays the character of Sandhya on screen. Shaheen has appeared in several Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. She played the role of Sandhya in three films in three different languages and all those films all had the same storyline. Her popular works include Chirunavvutho, Premakke Sai, Darling Darling, Eera Nila among others.

Vivek

The movie also casts Vivek, who features as Kandasamy. Vivekanandan, known by his stage name Vivek, is an Indian film actor, comedian, television personality, playback singer, and activist working in the Tamil film industry. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to the arts. His popular works include Run, Saamy, Perazhagan, Sivaji, Anniyan among others.

Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar portrays the role of Shiva's uncle in the film. He started his film career in the Tamil film Sri Valli as a child actor and started playing the lead role from the movie Aval Oru Thodar Kathai, Madhurageetham, and Azhage Unnai Aarathikkiren. Vijayakumar has also worked in television serials like Thangam, Vamsam, Talambralu, Nandini, and Rasaathi.

Image Credits: still from the movie's trailer

