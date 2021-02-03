Who Is In The 'College Romance' Cast? Get To Know The Actors Of The Series

The TVF series College Romance has been reprised for second season. College Romance season 2 was released on January 29, 2021 and the show has been trending ever since. Season 1 of the show was released on the Youtube channel named Timeliners. The show gained much popularity and has been picked up by Netflix. It currently airs both on Netflix as well as on SonyLiv. The first season of the show was released on August 7, 2018. As the show is growing in popularity, fans are more interested in knowing the actors behind their favourite characters. Here is College Romance season 2 cast list.

College Romance season 2 cast list

Manjot Singh & Apoorva Arora

The most well-known name in the cast list is Manjot Singh, who is best known for his role in the film Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. The series also stars Apoorva Arora, who is famous for her appearance in several movies and has recently gained a lot of appreciation for her various YouTube series. Here are other actors.

Gagan Arora & Srishti Srivastava

Actor Gagan Arora who was last famous for his role in the Ahsaas Channa is also starring this season. Srishti Srivastava who starred in Ladies Hostel, will be reprising his role in College Romance's season 2 as well. Here are the other actors.

Other actors in the cast

Actor Shreya Mehta is also seen in the Season 2 of College Romance. She is known for her role in Girls Hostel (2018), Namaste England (2018). While actor Keshav Sadhna also reprises his role in the series. He is known for his work in Code M (2020), Phone-a-Friend (2020). The series also stars new actor Aishwarya Chaudhury as Hippy. The series also stars Sanket Shanware, who recently also appeared in The White Tiger (2021), and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020). Hira Ashar is an actor, known for her role in College Romance (2018) and Grazia Intern Diaries (2018).

Other shows like College Romance

Many viewers who have loved the storyline of College Romance season 1 might be looking for other similar shows. There are a bunch of shows which are as enjoyable as the former one. Here is a list of shows just like College Romance.

Kota Factory (TVF)

Laakhon Mein Ek (Amazon Prime)

Engineering Girls (TVF)

F.L.A.M.E.S (MX Player)

Girls Hostel (Girliyapa)

What's Your Status (YouTube)

