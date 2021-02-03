The Legend Of Hanuman Voice Cast: List Of Actors And The Roles They Play

The Legend of Hanuman came as a surprise to Disney Hotstar viewers when its trailer launched on January 18, 2021. The 13-part series officially released on January 29, 2021, and was open to mostly positive reviews from critics who emphasized on the quality of animation. Let's get to know the actors behind the animation.

Also Read - 'Sarfarosh 2' To Have A Realistic Approach, Will Be Dedicated To CRPF Personnel: Filmmaker

Also Read - My Hero Academia Voice Actors Including The List Of Voices For English Dub; Check Out

The Legend of Hanuman Voice Cast List

Damandeep Singh Baggan as Hanuman

For those of you who were avid watchers of Cartoon Network's The Adventures of Tenali Raman, Hanuman's voice will sound eerily familiar to you. Damandeep Singh Baggan, also known as Da Man, has dubbed for various popular projects across Hollywood and Indian film industry before landing his big break on Hotstar. Some of his notable works include Batman the Animated Series, Avatar - The Last Airbender, Pokemon, Power Rangers SPD. He is also known for dubbing Jim Carrey's roles in particular for movies like Dumb and Dumber, Bruce Almighty, Mr. Popper's Penguins among others. He has also contributed to the Hindi film industry as an actor in movies like Vivaah, Fashion and Ishq Vishk. His most prominent work as an actor was for the popular television show The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir where he played the role of Mr. Mann Singh.

Sanket Mhatre as Lord Ram

Sanket Mhatre joined the cast of The Legend of Hanuman as Lord Rama. He's best known for his dubbing work for a number of Hollywood production films and animated films in particular. His most notable work was in the animated show Ben 10 where he played the role of Ben Tennyson from 2008 to 2014. He has also contributed in the Hindi dubbing projects of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Iron Man: Armoured Adventures, Daredevil and most recently, The Witcher.

Vikrant Chaturvedi as Sugriv

Before cementing his name as a popular voice artist, Vikrant Chaturvedi was actually a familiar face in the Hindi Television Industry because of his appearance as Mir Khorasan in Chakrabarti Ashoka Samrat. He is best known for his portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the Hindi dubbed version of the Harry Potter series. He has also contributed in Avatar, X Men Origins: Wolverine, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer among others.

Sharad Kelkar as the Narrator

Sharad Kelkar is a popular Hindi and Marathi film actor, who most recently blew the fans away with his integral role in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii. His most notable work was in the television serial Saat Phere: Saloni ka Safar where he played the lead role of Nahar Pratap Singh. He joined the team of the Legend of Hanuman as the show's narrator. He will soon be seen in The Family Man season 2 and Ayalaan, where he'll make his Tamil debut.

Watch the trailer here -

Also Read - 'The Legend Of Hanuman' Trailer To 'Shameless'; A Look At Top Trailer Releases Of The Week

Also Read - Sharad Kelkar To Lend Voice For 'The Legend Of Hanuman', Calls It 'unique Experience'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.