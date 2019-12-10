'Pati Patni Aur Woh' 4th Day Box Office Collection: Movie Passes Crucial Monday

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey along with Aparshakti Khurana. The movie released on December 6, 2019, is doing great at the box office, despite facing a clash against Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. Check out its collection till now, December 10, 2019.

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection

Day wise

Friday – ₹9.10 crore

Saturday – ₹12.33 crore

Sunday – ₹14.51 crore

Monday – ₹5.70 crore

Total collection - ₹41.64 crore

#PatiPatniAurWoh stays super-strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Will comfortably hit half-century [₹ 50 cr] in *Week 1*... Neck-to-neck with #LukaChuppi, better than #SKTKS... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 41.64 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2019

The weekend collection of the film was ₹35.94 crore making it Kartik Aaryan’s highest weekend grosser. It was also his highest first day grosser. After received mostly positive reviews, the film is faring well at the big screens. Pati Patni Aur Woh has reportedly collected around ₹ 5.43 crores in its opening weekend. It is doing better than Panipat, which received mix reviews.

Pati Patni Aur Woh audience reviews

Watched #PatiPatniAurWoh

Liked the film. If u are looking for a mass entertainment, u should definitely watch this one. Comedy totally on point, delightful RomCom.

Amazing & mature performance by the cast! @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy @bhumipednekar pic.twitter.com/o4ec0qqtzr — Hrishit Banerjee (@iamhrishit) December 10, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh is a must watch movie . You can definitely enjoy with anyone .

If you want to spend great fun-time with any member of ur family or friend. Watch this movie together and you will be happy and forget all the worries . 3.5*



#PatiPatniAurWohReview — Siddharth Anand (@Siddhar28326518) December 9, 2019

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy film is said to be a remake of a 1978 film with the same name. Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of, Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, the husband. While Bhumi Pednekar is playing his wife Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Pandey is seen as the 'Woh' Tapasya Singh.

