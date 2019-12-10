The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' 4th Day Box Office Collection: Movie Passes Crucial Monday

Bollywood News

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has set the bar high. After a great start on Friday, the Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi starrer earned massively over four days

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey along with Aparshakti Khurana. The movie released on December 6, 2019, is doing great at the box office, despite facing a clash against Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon. Check out its collection till now, December 10, 2019.

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail The Movie As A Laughter Riot

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection

Day wise

Friday – ₹9.10 crore

Saturday – ₹12.33 crore

Sunday – ₹14.51 crore

Monday – ₹5.70 crore

Total collection - ₹41.64 crore

Also Read | Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & Other B-Town Stars Shower Praises On 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

The weekend collection of the film was ₹35.94 crore making it Kartik Aaryan’s highest weekend grosser. It was also his highest first day grosser. After received mostly positive reviews, the film is faring well at the big screens. Pati Patni Aur Woh has reportedly collected around ₹ 5.43 crores in its opening weekend. It is doing better than Panipat, which received mix reviews.

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Or Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat'? Audience React

Pati Patni Aur Woh audience reviews

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Leaked Online By TamilRockers On First Day Of Release

 

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy film is said to be a remake of a 1978 film with the same name. Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of, Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, the husband. While Bhumi Pednekar is playing his wife Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Pandey is seen as the 'Woh' Tapasya Singh. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG