'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Leaked Online By TamilRockers On First Day Of Release

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh has released today, i.e. on December 6, 2019. Since it is one of the biggest releases this year, early trends are suggesting that the film will register a majority of footfalls in both multiplex and single-screen theatres. Now, within a day of its theatrical release, movie piracy website TamilRockers have leaked the full version of the film on their website.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer Stirs Controversy: Dialogues Altered After Social Media Outrage

Pati Patni Aur Woh leaked online

The online torrent website TamilRockers has been notoriously leaking the majority releases from India on their portal since a very long time now. Previously, the site had leaked films like Pagalpanti, Housefull 4 and Marjaavaan. Now, the site has leaked another major release of the year Pati Patni Aur Woh which is currently available for users to download in full length. The copies leaked on the internet usually consists of bad quality imagery which has been recorded off a theatre screening. TamilRockers has evidently been the first one to leak the majority of the films which then end up on various illegal torrenting and movie streaming websites.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Makes TikTok Debut Ahead Of Pati Patni Aur Woh Release

Will the leak affect box office?

Pati Patni Aur Woh is reportedly made on a budget of ₹25 crores. As per the latest trends at the box office, the first weekend of a new release is considered to be a crucial time to predict the overall run. The first weekend allows the film to grow substantially, also bringing in a significant return of investment. With consecutive leaks on the first day of release itself, filmmakers are evidently facing a challenge of keeping the pirated copies from reaching the general public by blocking multiple websites. But, even blocking the website hasn't proven to be helpful as they keep emerging back with newer servers and IP addresses.

Also read: What Bhumi Pednekar's Wore While Promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh

Disclaimer - Republic does not aim to promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

Also read: Ananya Panday Reveals What Her Favourite Song From Pati Patni Aur Woh Is

Also read: Kartik Aaryan On Marital Rape Dialogue In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': We Have Rectified It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.