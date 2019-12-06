The Debate
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail The Movie As A Laughter Riot

Bollywood News

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. Released in theatres recently, read to know its audience reviews

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles along with Aparshakti Khurana and others. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is a romantic comedy film. Its trailer and songs have created a hype around the film. With the in-demand cast, many fans were eagerly waiting for the movie which hit the theatres on December 6. Read to know what audiences say about it.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer Stirs Controversy: Dialogues Altered After Social Media Outrage

Pati Patni Aur Woh audience reviews

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik, Ananya And Bhumi Indulging In A Cake War Is Too Much Fun

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' New Song 'Tu Hi Yaar Mera': Kartik & Bhumi Give Dreamy Wedding Goals

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

The film is said to be a remake of 1978 film with the same name. Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of, Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, the husband. While Bhumi Pednekar is playing his wife Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Pandey is seen as the 'woh' Tapasya Singh. The film is clashing with historical war drama movie, Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Promo Out - Pati Kartik Aaryan Says, "Lag Gayi Na Lanka"

 

 

