'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail The Movie As A Laughter Riot

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles along with Aparshakti Khurana and others. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is a romantic comedy film. Its trailer and songs have created a hype around the film. With the in-demand cast, many fans were eagerly waiting for the movie which hit the theatres on December 6. Read to know what audiences say about it.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer Stirs Controversy: Dialogues Altered After Social Media Outrage

Pati Patni Aur Woh audience reviews

#PatiPatniAurWohReview-

ENTERTAINING, HILARIOUS and a delightful RomCom film #KartikAaryan matures as an actor, does full justice to his role, #AnanyaPanday adds more glamour and cuteness to the film, #BhumiPednekar is brilliant

FILM SUPERHIT HAI = 3.5*/5

abki baar 75 par pic.twitter.com/u5sHrCdPKv — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 6, 2019

#PatiPatniaurWoh is a decent entertainer, boasts rib tickling hilarious sequences & a pertinent message, 2nd half could have been a lot better. @TheAaryanKartik act is FAB, @bhumipednekar shines again,#Ananya is fair. Good one time watch. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️#PatiPatniAurWohReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 6, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWohReview: A

worthy recreation of an classic. Superb dialogues with apt situational comedy. @TheAaryanKartik bhai Chintu Tyagi par taras bhi aaya aur gussa bhi but u nailed it. @bhumipednekar ne de diye hattrick, she was the strongest. Maza aaya 2 meet new age patni — Simran Singh (@FilmySingh13) December 5, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh is an entertaining film, first half is very Good, some hilarious scenes are excellent, 2nd half could have been better. @TheAaryanKartik is FAB, @bhumipednekar excels, @ananyapandayy is fair. Overall a good entertainer.

Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5#PatiPatniAurWohReview pic.twitter.com/CcAyJilIPL — BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE. (@Bolly_BoxOffice) December 6, 2019

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik, Ananya And Bhumi Indulging In A Cake War Is Too Much Fun

#PatiPatniAurWohReview I would have had a problem had they showed the women as hopelessly innocent, but Bhumi is badass AF and that rocks! Aparshakti gets the best lines in this popcorn film. — Shreyass Rao (@sambarseperate) December 5, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWohReview #OneWordReview

Dhamaka

What a brilliantly directed film Mudassar Aziz. He has been able to hold the comedy and emotions perfectly. Movie holds comedy, emotions and atlast a good message. — Bhoumik Shankar Mishra (@MishraBhoumik) December 6, 2019

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' New Song 'Tu Hi Yaar Mera': Kartik & Bhumi Give Dreamy Wedding Goals

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

The film is said to be a remake of 1978 film with the same name. Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of, Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, the husband. While Bhumi Pednekar is playing his wife Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Pandey is seen as the 'woh' Tapasya Singh. The film is clashing with historical war drama movie, Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Promo Out - Pati Kartik Aaryan Says, "Lag Gayi Na Lanka"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.