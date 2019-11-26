Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bhumi Pednekar Playing Peek-a-boo Will Make Your Day

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is busy promoting her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor posted several stories on her Instagram handle featuring her with the Pati Patni Aur Woh star cast. Amongst these, she has also uploaded a playful story in which she can be seen prepping up for promoting her movie in the television reality show Indian Idol.

Bhumi Pednekar plays peek-a-boo

The Bala actor has posted a filtered video of hers in which she is playing peek-a-boo. Bhumi has tagged Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in that clip featuring her. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor has donned casual t-shirt and pants. When she surprises us, her revealed face showcases applied a white facemask. Bhumi sure gives us a hearty laugh with this post.

About the movie

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy flick is the remake of the 1978 movie which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Rajneeta Kaur in the lead roles. The comedic movie also featured Parveen Babi, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh as supporting characters in the movie. In the upcoming movie, Kartik will essay the role of Sanjeev Kumar as Pati, Bhumi will reprise the role of Vidya Sinha as Patni and Ananya will play Rajneeta as Woh.

Here is what the star cast wore during the promotions of the film.

