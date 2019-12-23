'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Day 16 & 17 Box Office Collections: Inching Towards 100-cr Club

Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in the lead, is going strong at the box office. Released on December 6, 2019, the movie has reportedly earned about Rs. 79.10 crores at the box office. The movie had a stupendous day 16 and day 17 collections. Here is all you need to know about Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Is Now Kartik Aryan's Third-highest-grossing Film | Box Office Report

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' inching towards the 100-cr Club

Pati Patni Aur Woh that released early this month has reportedly managed to collect about Rs. 1.50 crores at the box office on its third Saturday, that is day 16. Released in almost 2350 screens, the movie has managed to maintain its momentum at the box office. According to reports, the movie collected about Rs. 2.40 crores on its third Sunday, that is day 17, which has brought the box office collections of Pati Patni Aur Woh to a staggering Rs. 81.82 crores at the box office.

Upcoming movies of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan along with Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for Collin D'Cunha's movie, Dostana 2. Besides Dostana 2, he also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Imtiaz Ali's untitled movie. Meanwhile, his leading ladies Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are busy with a slew of movies. According to reports, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. The movie, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead, is all set to hit the screens by 2020. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for Karan Johar's directorial Takht. The historical drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020.



Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Tops Its Contemporaries With Rs 73 Cr On Day 12

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Total Box Office Collection Comes To Rs. 76.60 Crore

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Vs 'Panipat' Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan Beats Arjun Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.