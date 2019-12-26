Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: Kartik, Bhumi And Ananya Starrer Declared Hit

Actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh have had an exceptional opening, as the movie earned ₹9.10 crore on its opening day. The movie is currently competing with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat and Vidyut Jammwal’s action-packed movie Commando 3 as well as Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. Despite a new movie releasing each week, Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to sustain at the box office. The movie has been on a steady yet consistent hike for the past 3 weeks. Check out the figures the movie as it dominates the box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection

Week 1: ₹ 55.97 crores

Week 2: ₹ 20.63 crores

Week 3: Friday: ₹ 70 lakhs

Saturday: ₹ 1.20 crores

Sunday: ₹ 1.50 crores

Monday: ₹ 40 lakhs

Tuesday: ₹ 60 lakhs

Total collection: ₹ 81 crores

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019

With the collections, the film has received a hit verdict. It is another addition to Kartik Aaryan’s success in Bollywood. Newbie, Ananya Panday also adds up a good movie in just her second release. It is also a back-back success for Bhumi Pednekar after her recent hit, Bala. The movie had a good hype and proved to maintain it as it received positive reviews from the audiences as well as the critics.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy film is said to be a remake of a 1978 film with the same name. Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of, Abhinav 'Chintu' Tyagi, the husband. While Bhumi Pednekar is playing his wife Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Pandey is seen as the 'Woh' Tapasya Singh.

