Pati Patni Aur Woh Director Mudassar Aziz Opens Up About Marital Rape Dialogue In The Film

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday are all set for their release of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film has received well has received mixed reactions from fans. Some viewers have liked the trailer while some have criticised the makers for keeping a dialogue on marital rape. After the backlash on social media, the actors and filmmakers have apologised for hurting the sentiments of people and also revealed that they have removed the scene from the film.

Also read | Ananya Panday Calls Kartik Aaryan A Talkative Person In This Pati Patni Aur Woh BTS Post

When the trailer was released, Kartik Aaryan’s character was seen furious about his sex deprived life to his friend which was played by Aparshakti Khurrana. Kartik said that “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai.” (When we ask our wives for sex then we are called beggars, and if we deny them sex then we are called torturers, but if we force them into having sex with us, then we are called rapists)

Also read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Cast's Embarrassing Secrets Revealed On Kapil Sharma Show

Mudassar Aziz talks about marital rape

Later, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar admitted that the there was an error in judgement when it came to the scene, director Mudassar Aziz said that people started lashing without even understanding the perspective. He said that people told him the dialogue was insulting that marital rape is ok. But the line said was completely different, the character said that ‘If I do this I’m called this if I do that I’m called this also.’

Almost ninety-nine percent of the men in our country do not even know what marital rape is and that is a crime. He gave an example that coming back home after work and waking up your sleeping wife, even if you indulge in foreplay, that is not consent. But a filmmaker presents that line in a film, and everyone starts telling him to remove that word from the film. According to the director, even a 12-year-old should know what rape is and a 15-year-old should know the definition of consent backward. Before even touching another girl, boy, man, woman, or child they should be aware of what consent is. If we cannot address this then we will have to stay in caves for long and we will not be able to find a solution.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan On Marital Rape Dialogue In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': We Have Rectified It

Also read | Stop The Act, Not The Word: Director Aziz On Muting Rape Dialogue From Pati Patni Aur Woh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.