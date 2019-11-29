Pati Patni Aur Woh Director Mudassar Aziz Asks ''why Can't Women Enjoy Sex?"

Mudassar Aziz is aware of the backlash that the makers are facing for the quote “Ji humein sex bohot pasand hai". Bhumi Pednekar's character in Pati Patni Aur Woh can be seen saying that she loves sex. A news portal claimed that the dialogue comes under adult humour and not suitable for family viewing.

What Mudassar said:

During the promotions of the film, Mudassar Aziz was interacting with the media where they asked the director his opinion on the controversy. Aziz then questioned why does everyone have a problem when a woman claims to love sex. He also asked why is it counted as adult humour. Mudassar also added that men say that they love sex, everyone is okay with it. But if a woman says the same, then people have a problem. He also asked if this makes her a person of less character. He finally added that sex is pleasurable for a man as it is for a woman.

A new song from the movie Dilbara was released by the makers on November 27. The song was sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. The music was also given by Sachet-Parampara. The lyrics of the song is by Navi Ferozpurwala. The video of the song shows Kartik Aaryan moving around in a dark room as he recollects some scenes from the movie. Here is the video of the song:

Pati Patni Aur Woh movie is all set to release on December 6. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The movie is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 hit with the same name.

