Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's Movie Gets The Biggest Opener

Kartik Aaryan achieves yet another milestone as the actor's recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh emerges as his biggest opener till date despite a stiff competition at the box office with Arjun Kapoor's period drama Panipat. The film on its opening day managed to earn a whopping Rs. 9.10 crore which was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle.

Pati Patni Aur Woh to experience a growth in numbers on the 2nd and 3rd day?

Both Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat released on the same day, i.e. December 15, 2019. Panipat marks the comeback of director Ashutosh Gowariker after 3 years and was surrounded by much anticipation. The star cast of the movie includes Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt who have had more releases at the box office than the star cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh, which comprises of Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday along with Kartik. Though facing a tug with a highly anticipated movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh still managed to do the business of more than Rs. 9 crores at the box office. Reportedly, the movie is also expected to see a growth in the numbers on the second as well as the third day.

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

