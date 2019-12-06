Kartik Aaryan Aka Chintu Tyagi Reveals His Most Special Character Till Date

Judging by the box office collections, Kartik Aaryan lately seems to be enjoying a successful run in his Bollywood career. The actor set foot in the Bollywood film industry with 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Kartik's witty and hilarious acting was loved by the audience as well as the critics. The movie made him everyone's favourite. However, his success reportedly did not come easy.

The chocolate boy of Bollywood, Kartik has ruled the hearts of the audience with his iconic performances. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor’s iconic monologue was a huge success amongst masses. Now his iconic character in Pati, Patni Aur Woh has received immense love since the actor shared his first look. The actor is also quite active on his social media handle and never misses to share a glimpse of his personal and professional life with his fans.

Since the first look of Kartik as Chintu Tyagi was out, the actor has shown his excitement behind portraying the classic character. And now when the movie hits the cinema, Kartik has again shared his first look of Chintu Tyagi that he had shared before and showed how much he loved and is excited about the whole character. He even mentioned in the caption that Chintu Tyagi is the most special character he has played so far in his Bollywood career.

The post by the actor:

Pati, Patni Aur Woh in theatres:

Kartik Aaryan’s latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film has been receiving good reviews from the audience. The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has also contributed to the story. The film stars actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

Kartik also made his TikTok debut:

