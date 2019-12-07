Pati Patni Aur Woh Vs Panipat: Day 1 Collection | Which Movie Performed Better?

This week on Friday, December 6, 2019, two major films were released on the big screen. Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh faced off against Arjun Kapoor's Panipat. While Kartik's new romantic comedy seems to be doing well at the box office, its opponent, Panipat, seems to be facing some difficulty resonating with audiences. Here is the day one collection for both Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat.

Pati Patni Aur Woh becomes Kartik's best opening film while Panipat struggles

Pati Patni Aur Woh has become Kartik Aaryan's best opener according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie has already made ₹9.10 crores at the box office on day one itself. Comparatively, Ashutosh Gowariker’s latest historical epic has struggled to bring audiences into the theatres.

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

However, while Panipat has failed to win the day one box office, it has won over critics who have praised the acting, cinematography and directing of the film. While not performing as well as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Panipat has still made a decent collection on day one which is predicted to be around ₹4 to ₹4.25 crores. Panipat seems to have performed the best in the state of Maharastra, probably due to the fact that the movie concentrates on the struggles of legendary Maratha warriors.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted that Pati Patni Aur Woh would outperform Panipat. His biggest point against Panipat was its length, as the film is almost three hours long, which not only limits its rotation in theatres but it also scares away more casual moviegoers. On the other hand, Pati Patni Aur Woh did well thanks to the fact that it is in the comedy genre, which usually sells well in India. According to Girish, the youthful casting of Pati Patni Aur Woh also helps to bring in younger audiences who are more likely to follow stars like Kartik Aaryan than Arjun Kapoor. It seems that Girish Johar's initial predictions have mostly held true for day one. It remains to be seen how either movie performs in the long run.

