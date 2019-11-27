Patni Bhumi Pednekar Turns Marriage Counsellor, Opens Up Vedika's Loveline!

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor, has successfully made a unique place of her own in Bollywood. Along with being famous for being the versatile actor. The actor is busy promoting her upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh has come up with an exciting social media campaign which is titled as Vedika’s Loveline. This campaign is a unique promotional tactic for her upcoming movie with patis and patnis across India.

Vedika's Loveline for all patis and patnis out there:

In an interview with leading daily, the actor said that Vedika’s Loveline is a fun social media campaign that she has kick-started to connect with all patis and patnis from around the country. She further added she will try sorting out unique, quirky and fun issues faced by them every day with their significant other.

Bhumi will be portraying the character of Patni Vedika Tyagi in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh. She will be addressing all quirky and hilarious issues faced by husbands and wives and will also give them some funny solutions to sort their issues.

She also said that as she will be portraying the character of wife in the movie, she has some fun tips and solutions to share with all the husbands and wives. She also mentioned that she is looking forward to interacting with them on the same issues. The actor said that she feels like the interaction with the married couples will be hilarious and it will help her reach out to an incremental set of audiences that will help her in marketing her upcoming movie.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh also features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Madassar Aziz and is slated to release on December 6, 2019. The movie is a remake of the original film with the same name directed by BR Chopra in 1978. The original movie featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in prominent roles.

