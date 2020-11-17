Rajkummar Rao Flaunts His Toned Body In Recent Pic As He Prepares For New Role

Actor Rajkummar Rao who is in Chandigarh these days while shooting for his upcoming film with Kriti Sanon has started preparing for his next role. The actor shared a picture on social media that shows him flaunting his chiseled and toned back on full display in a shirtless picture. Teasing fans about his preparations for a new role, the actor has left his fan craving to know more about his character and the film.

Rajkummar Rao starts his prep for new role

Going by the preparations, it seems that the actor is preparing for his role in the upcoming film Badhai Do which also stars actress Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi was the first one to comment under the picture and wrote, “I can see it.” Actor Angad Bedi also commented under the post and wrote, “Waab.” Followed by Angad was Amit Sadh and Siddhant Chaturvedi who wrote, “Big Back!” Rajkummar Rao’s lady love Patralekhaa also poured in her heart for the picture and commented with fire emoticons under the post.

The actor is currently basking in the success of his two back to back films on the OTT platforms. Rajkummar's latest film 'Ludo', directed by Anurag Basu is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. The film that was released last week on an OTT platform, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanya Malhotra.

Apart from Ludo, the actor also featured in the sports drama film Chhalaang alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is a sports-romance-humour combination based in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. Rajkummar played the character of Montu, a PT teacher from a semi government-funded school for whom teaching PT is just a job, however, circumstances lead him to take his job seriously.

Meanwhile, the actor has many projects in his pipeline including the Anurag Basu directorial Life in a Metro's sequel, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, Abhishek Jain’s Second Innings, and Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana. The actor will also be seen in the Netflix movie The White Tiger, along with Priyanka Chopra. The movie is an adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

(Image credit: Rajkummar Rao/ Instagram)

