Rajkummar Rao Shares A Photo Of Enjoying Weather, Craves For 'chai And Parle G'

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most notable actors of Bollywood. He is also very active on social media as he shares pictures with quirky captions. Recently, he shared a picture of him looking relaxed and musing at the weather and added an amusing caption to it. Read ahead to know what he said.

Rajkummar Rao’s quirky caption to a recent photo

Rajkummar Rao shared a couple of photos of him looking handsome as ever and enjoying the weather. He added in the caption in Hindi that it is the magic of the weather, my friend, and such weather should be enjoyed with a cup of tea and packet of Parle G biscuits. Rajkummar is wearing a checkered pair of pants and white plain tee-shirt. He completed the look with a puffer jacket.

His fans and followers were quick to react to this post and have heavily commented on it. Many have used the red heart and fire emojis to express their admiration. See their comments here:

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram gives a sneak peek into his life. He often shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. His girlfriend Patralekha also frequently makes it to Rajkummar Rao's Instagram feed.

His movies in Bollywood have been widely loved by the audiences. He has amassed a huge fan following since his debut. He set his foot in the Hindi film industry with the movie Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Rajkummar Rao’s movies in Bollywood include Kai Po Che!, Queen, Citylights, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Newton. Later, he also went on to star in Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Judmental Hai Kya.

Rajkummar Rao has won many awards and accolades for his stellar performances in films. He has won the Aisa Pacific Screen Award for the Best Performance as an Actor for the film Newton. He also bagged the Film Critics Award for Best Actor for the movie Trapped.

He was last seen in the Hansal Mehta directorial movie Chhalaang. The movie also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Shukla and Ila Arun among others. The plot of the movie revolves around a PT teacher who only thinks of the job as simply a job. But how his perception changes towards the end of it, makes the movie worthwhile to watch, KIt is available for streaming on Amazon prime Video.

Image courtesy- @rajkummar_rao Instagram

