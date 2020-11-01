Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Movies You Need To Know About; See List

Rajkummar Rao has completed almost 9 years in Bollywood. He has made a niche for himself as one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. The Trapped star has proved his mettle as an actor with all of his roles. From his first big break in Kai Po Che to his recent hit Shimla Mirchi, Rajkummar has essayed several remarkable roles. Here is the list of all of his rumoured and confirmed upcoming movies.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor And Disha Patani Dub For Hindi Version Of ‘The Boys’ Series

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movies

Chhalaang

The trailer of Chhalaang was recently released on October 17, 2020. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the movie features Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The movie depicts the inspirational journey of a PT master (Rajkummar Rao) from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu is a typical PT master and believes it’s just a job. However, the situation changes when circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake. Eventually, Montu is forced to do what he has never done. Chhalaang will be streaming from November 13, on Amazon Prime Video.

The White Tiger

The White Tiger featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles is a digital adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav, who is making his acting debut. Streaming platform Netflix is producing this project in association with Mukul Deora. The novel follows the story of Balram Halwai who was born in the darkness of India and is completely in awe of the capitalist style of living. The story then deals with the themes of servant-owner relationships, the dark realities of the Indian class system, and revenge.

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals 'Ludo' Co-star Rajkummar Rao's Quirky Trick To Get Into Role

Ludo

The makers of the film Ludo recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film. The movie features Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, and Inayat Verma in lead roles. Just a few hours after its release, the trailer garnered heaps of praise from fans. The trailer of the film begins with Abhishek Bachchan saying, “Ludo is life, life is ludo”. The trailer then shows a glimpse of all the leading actors dealing with their own problems. The film is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

Roohi Afzana

Roohi Afzana is helmed by Hardik Mehta of Kaamyaab and Road film fame. The movie is his sixth film as a director. The film is produced by Mrighdeep Lamba and Dinesh Vijan. Furthermore, the film revolves around the tale of a ghost who abducts brides during honeymoons. Besides Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in the lead and will reportedly play a double role in the movie. Other noted actors of the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, and Aamna Shariff. The movie is slated to release on June 5, 2020.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Was Rejected After 'Boogie Woogie' Auditions

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao Head To Chandigarh To Shoot For Dinesh Vijan's Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.