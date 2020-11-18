Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Cannot Restrict Himself To Only One Genre

Rajkummar Rao’s Ludo was released digitally on November 12 and has won rave reviews for Rajkummar Rao’s acting skills and his Mithun Da’s look. Rao reveals his look with long hair and flashy clothes is a tribute to the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. According to Mid-day, the versatile actor revealed that he loves trying diverse roles in the movies.

Rajkummar Rao: Can't restrict myself to only one genre

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Flaunts His Toned Body In Recent Pic As He Prepares For New Role

Rajkummar Rao plays Aloo in the movie and the voiceover humorously introduces him by saying that he is as adaptable as the humble potato, which fits in a chaat as well as in biryani. The analogy stands true for the versatile actor as he informs that he cannot restrict himself to one genre. Rao has starred in movies such as buddy drama Kai Po Che!, romantic-comedy Queen, survival drama Trapped, horror-comedy Stree, biographical drama Shahid and many more.

Rao: Mithun angle wasn't in the script of Ludo

Also read: Ali Fazal Lauds Rajkummar Rao's Acting In 'Ludo', Says 'outstanding Is An Understatement'

He later revealed that he is a diehard fan of Mithun Chakraborty and this sparked the idea of paying tribute to the veteran actor in the movie Ludo. He further informed that the Mithun angle wasn’t in the script and they were trying different hairstyles. When they tried Mithun Da’s look, Director Anurag Basu liked it. He considers this an honour that audiences and critics are happy with his Mithun Da avatar.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Movies You Need To Know About; See List

Recently, Rao is seen playing diverse roles in the Netflix movie Ludo and Prime Video's Chhalaang. Rao also said that Anurag Basu gave him the opportunity to explore his comic timing on-screen. Rao further added that he has always tried to experiment with different roles, and he does not restrict himself to simply one genre. As an actor, he is greedy for good scripts and he wishes to surprise himself and his audiences with his performances, he added.

Ludo is a dark comedy-crime movie which has Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Suresh Saraf in pivotal roles. The movie gained positive reviews from the critics and audiences. The music in the movie is composed by Pritam.

Image Source: A still from Ludo

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Dazzles Fans With His New 'Gulabi Day' Pictures; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.