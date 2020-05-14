Patralekhaa Feels 'nobody Is Wrong' For Posting Food Photos; Reveals Why She Stopped

Bollywood actor Patralekhaa spoke to a national daily about her life under lockdown and spoke about the one habit that she acquired while remaining indoors for more than a month. She revealed that there was a time when she hated to cook but has now been cooking non-stop. She said that she has been thoroughly enjoying cooking at home and in fact, finds it therapeutic.

She went on to add that she has stopped posting pictures of the food on social media as she realised over time that it was not cool. Patralekhaa revealed that when she checked the news and saw everything that was happening around the world, she would feel uncomfortable about sharing pictures of the food she had prepared. However, she explained that if it makes people happy, they should share it with others and there's nothing wrong with that.

Patralekha also shared that apart from looking for cooking videos on YouTube, she has been reading, watching films and series on OTT platforms and indulging in Ludo. She went onto add that she is also looking forward to starting work on a new series for which she revealed that she has been reading scripts with the director. She quipped about the fact that the dystopian future that was earlier only fiction is now a reality and we're all in it together.

Earlier last month, The Badnaam Gali actor made headlines as she took to her social media handle and posted a timelapse video where Rajkummar Rao could be seen giving her a haircut while at home. She captioned this post saying, "जहाँ चाह वहाँ राह 💇🏽 @rajkummar_rao ❤️⭐️" . Patralekhaa spoke about it and said that she had been wanting to get a haircut since before the lockdown but when she couldn't deal with it anymore, she let Rao take care of it.

