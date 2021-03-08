Patralekhaa Flaunts Her Toned Abs In New Pic; Aparshakti Khurana Calls Her 'Fittest'!

Patralekhaa took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of herself with a quirky caption. The 31-year-old actress shared pictures and videos of her holiday with partner Rajkumar Rao and a couple of her friends. Fans and celebrities alike dropped a comment on Patralekhaa's Instagram post to compliment her 'holiday look'. Check out the actress' 'Sun-day' post.

'The moon kid kissed by the sun'

Patralekhaa's Instagram post of her 'holiday look' shows her toned physique and beautiful smile. Clad in a yellow blouse with blue shorts, the actress topped her look with an oversize shirt, black beret, and a pair of sunglasses. With a huge smile on her face, Patralekhaa posed for a picture and flaunted her toned stomach with a caption that said 'Sun-day'. She wrote in the caption that she is a 'moon kid kissed by the sun'.

Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurana and fans comment on Patralekhaa's photos

Pratralekhaa's photos of her holidays were not only a hit among her fans, but also many celebrities as they stopped by to drop a compliment on the Citylights actress's look. Aparshakti Khurana commented 'Fittest fit' as he praised the actress's incredible physique. Bhumi Pednekar also did not shy away from praising her fellow actress as she dropped multiple fire emojis in the comment section. Fans were going gaga Patralekhaa's look as many sang praises for her in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Patralekhaa Instagram.

A look at Patralekhaa's movies

Patralekhaa marked her Bollywood debut in 2014 with director Hansal Mehta in Citylights starring Rajkumar Rao. The movie was met with positive reviews both critically and commercially. The actress earned praises for her performance in the movie as IMBD voted her performance as one of the best performances of that year. She starred in Love Games in 2016 which was directed by Vikram Bhatt and starred Gaurav Arora and Tara Alisha Berry. The movie did not fare well on the box office and the actress has no upcoming projects reported.

A peek at Patralekhaa's photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 280k, Patralekhaa regularly posts moments from her daily and professional life on her Instagram. Her pictures on social media range from her selfies to sweet moments with her boyfriend, Rajkummar Rao. The actress also uploads pictures with her dog, friends, and shots from her fashion photoshoot.

