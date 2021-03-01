Rajkummar Rao Praises 'Hulk' Actor Mark Ruffalo, Calls Him 'performer Of The Year'

The Golden Globes 2021 were held earlier today in Beverly Hills, California where the winners are being lauded for their brilliant performances in several web-shows and films. One of the most popular Hollywood actors, Mark Ruffalo also received the Golden Globe award for his mini-series I Know This Much Is True, in the category of Best Actor in a mini-series. While Hulk star has millions of followers worldwide, he finds a fan in Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao as well, who took to his IG stories after his win.

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram story for Mark Ruffalo

The Golden Globes 2021 were held recently and the best acting talents from across the world were felicitated for their performances in television series and films. The 13 going on 30 actor received the Best Actor award for his brilliant performance in the mini-series titled I Know This Much is True, which stars the actor in two roles, identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. The series follows Dominick Birdsey as he struggles to care for his twin brother, Thomas while discovering the truth about his own family history. Stree star Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of Ruffalo from the miniseries and wrote, "Performance of the Year", and tagged him as well. This was Mark Ruffalo's first Golden Globe Award and has only had nominations before this. Prior to this, the actor has received an Emmy Award and a nomination at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards for the same show.

Rajkummar Rao's latest works

The Kai Po Che star is all set for the release of his next film, which is a horror-comedy titled Roohi. The movie also stars Varun Sharma and Janhavi Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on March 11, 2021, where Janhvi plays the character of a ghost bride who abducts other brides when their husbands are not looking. Rao is also currently busy filming for another venture titled Badhaai Do, which is Ayushmann Khurrana's film Badhaai Ho's sequel. Badhaai Do will also feature Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead and is being directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. Rajkummar was last seen in Anurag Basu's Netflix film Ludo, alongside actor Fatima Sana Sheikh.

