Patralekhaa Shares Monochrome Photo Of Her That Makes Boyfriend Rajkumar Rao Say 'Hottie'

Bollywood actor Patralekhaa Paul, famously known as Patralekhaa, made her film debut in the drama Citylights opposite Rajkumar Rao in 2014. They both fell in love with each other on the sets of Citylights while working together and have been in a romantic relationship ever since. Recently, Patralekhaa posted a monochrome photo of her on Instagram that made Raj Kumar Rao comment ‘Hottie’.

Patralekhaa took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to share a monochrome portrait photo of her and she penned Hindi song lyrics in the caption. In the photo, Patralekhaa was seen posing for the camera with her hand on her chin with fingers curled. She wore eyeliner and lipstick and accessorized herself with a pair of simple diamond-studded earrings and a bracelet. Patralekhaa had let her hair down showcasing her long wavy hair while she smiled subtly to pose for the photo. She wrote in the caption “Kitne Waade Kitni Baat Baaki Hai, Kitne Din Aur Kitni Raate Baki Hai” which are lyrics from Prateek Kuhad’s 2017 song ‘Tum Jab Paas’. See the post here-

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao Reposts Scene From 'Citylights', Thanks Patralekhaa 'for Sharing Lines'

Fans React to her post-

As Patralekhaa posted the picture, she also took some time to reply to a few users in the comment section. Rajkumar Rao also added a comment to compliment his girlfriend’s look and wrote “ Hi Hottie” with a red heart to which Patralekhaa replied with a red heart. One of the users left a hilarious comment “Your eyes says it all Lekha choka” to which Patralekhaa commented with a laughing emoticon and wrote ‘Lekha Choka’. Many users left comments complimenting her calling her ‘super hot’, ‘pretty, ‘beautiful’ while leaving fire, red hearts, heart eyes emoticons. Read comments here-

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao Wishes Patralekhaa On Her 31st B'day, Thanks Her For Being His Strength

A sneak peek of Patralekhaa's photos

From photoshoots to travel diaries and her moments with Raj Kumar Rao, Patralekhaa's Instagram feed has it all. A week ago she added a couple of pictures of her by the bank of river Ganges. Patralekhaa donned a beige loose t-shirt and she posed for the pictures showcasing the huge mountains in the background and the scenic beauty of the river water of Ganges. In the second picture, she spread both her arms in the air, thoroughly enjoying the view. Badhai Ho actor Bhumi Pednekar commented “pretty pretty” with a red heart and Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented “Patra” with several red hearts to which Patralekhaa replied with a hugging emoticon. See post and comments here-

Image Source: Patralekhaa's Instagram

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Photo Of Herself With Aunt Poonam On Her 60th Birthday

Also Read: Valentine's Day: From Anushka To Varun, See How Bollywood Stars Wish Their Partners

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.