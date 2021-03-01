Golden Globes 2021: Mark Ruffalo Wins Best Actor Award For 'I Know This Much Is True'

The 78th edition of the Golden Globes Awards was held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, with a virtual ceremony. Actor Mark Ruffalo bagged his very first Golden Globe for his performance in the HBO show I Know This Much Is True. Read along to know other details about the actor’s win and more about the ceremony.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen Ties Record For Most Nominations In Single Year

Mark Ruffalo wins Golden Globe Award for I Know This Much Is True

Actor Mark Ruffalo just got to his name his very first Golden Globe Award for the HBO show I Know This Much Is True. Ruffalo got the Golden Globe Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television' for the HBO show. In the show, Mark plays identical twins, one of whom suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Prior to this, the actor has received an Emmy Award and a nomination at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards for the show. He has been nominated for Golden Globe Awards thrice before this, for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for the 2014 movie Infinitely Polar Bear, Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for The Normal Heart and Best-Supporting Actor in a movie for 2014's Foxcatcher. He played a former University of Wisconsin-Madison wrestling coach David Schultz, in Foxcatcher.

Also Read: Mark Ruffalo 'reconnects' With Jennifer Garner; Fans Ask '13 Going On 30 Part 2?'

The Golden Globe Awards were held later than their usual time, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Rainbow Room in New York City and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills California, respectively. It is the first bi-coastal ceremony that the awards have had, and the nominees for the 78th edition were announced on February 3, 2021. Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award while Norman Lear got the Carol Burnett Award.

Alongside, Aaron Sorkin received the award for Best Screenplay, Motion Picture for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Netflix received the most nominations, a total of 42, which also included a nomination for the film Mank and a nomination for the television show The Crown. While Schitt’s Creek received nominations in six categories.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021 Preshow To Be Live-streamed On Twitter; Know Date And Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.