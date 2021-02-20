Rajkummar Rao Wishes Patralekhaa On Her 31st B'day, Thanks Her For Being His Strength

Actor Patralekhaa turned 31 years today on Feb 20. As wishes were pouring in for the star, beau Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle and wished his girlfriend on her special day. He shared a lovely sunkissed picture of Patralekhaa and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Wishing Patralekhaa on her 31st birthday, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa".

In this Instagram post, Rajkummar Rao shared a throwback still of his love Patralekhaa. The latter struck a sexy pose in a white sweater. She kept her curly hair open and looked mesmerising in the image. As mentioned in the caption, Rajkummar Rao called Patralekhaa, the 'most gorgeous and kindest girl ever'. He also said that she is the 'best daughter, the best partner, best sister and best friend'.

Rajkummar further added that Patralekhaa inspires him every day and thanked her for being his strength. He also wrote, "May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them". Concluding his wishes, Rao penned a few words from the couple's song together, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho from CityLights.

Rajkummar Rao's birthday wishes for Patralekhaa

Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday. Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤µà¤œà¤¹ à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤¹à¥Šâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao shares what happens when he thinks of 'Roohi' with a witty post, see

Also Read | Movies like 'Roohi' if you liked trailer of Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao's horror film

Fans' reactions

Several fans and celebs commented on Rajkummar Rao's post for Patralekhaa. Ayushmann Khurrana and Mukhesh Chhabra dropped hearts in the comment section. Patralekhaa also reacted to the star's post. She wrote, "Thank you for being my strength.. â™¾". One of the users added, "Happy birthday Patra", while another wrote, "So sweet.. Happy birthday beautiful". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Rajkummar Rao Instagram comment section

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon to star in Dinesh Vijan-Mahaveer Jain's next

Also Read | Is Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Roohi' a sequel to his horror comedy 'Stree'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.