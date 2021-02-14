Valentine's Day: From Anushka To Varun, See How Bollywood Stars Wish Their Partners

Celebrating the day of love and care, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles and expressed their love for their better halves on Valentines’ Day. Starting from the newly married couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the stars are painting the social media red with their love decked posts and adorable pictures with their partners while celebrating the festival of love.

Bollywood stars on Valentine's Day

Varun Dhawan who recently tied knots with designer and childhood friend Natasha Dala in an intimate ceremony last month in January took to Instagram and shared a lovable picture while expressing his love for his wife. Clad in winter wear with bomber jackets and cap, the two looked beautiful as they wrapped their hands around each other. Varun captioned the post and wrote, “Everyday everywhere.”

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma who recently welcomed a baby girl with cricketer Virat Kohli shared a beautiful picture with him on Instagram. In the photo., the couple can be seen at the beach, with the sun setting behind them. She captioned the captivating picture and wrote, “Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos. My valentine every day forever and beyond.”

Actress Kareena Kapoor who is expecting her second child with actor and husband Saif Ali Khan also shared her feelings on a beautiful day. To make the festival more special, the actress shared a picture of her little son Taimur on Instagram where he can be seen pouting and posing like her mother. She poured in her heart for the picture and wrote, “Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat.” Apart from this, she even shared a beautiful throwback picture with her “forever Valentine” Saif while hilariously commenting upon his looks in mustaches. She wrote, “I have loved you despite this mustache... my forever Valentine,” she wrote.

Actor Rajkummar Rao who is usually seen sharing adorable pictures with his lady love Patralekjhaa on social media, took to Instagram to flaunt his love for the actress with a heartfelt post. Thanking Patralekhaa for always having his back to making him laugh like crazy, the actor truly made his wish a special one. He wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day my love @patralekhaa. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy (heart emoji) Mere hisse ki saari khushiya tumhe mil jaaye (May you get my share of my happiness too) #SpreadLove." Patralekhaa was smitten by Rajkummar's post and quoted her boyfriend in the comments section. She wrote, "Mere hisse ki saari khushiya tumhe mil jaaye (May you get my share of my happiness too)."

