Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Photo Of Herself With Aunt Poonam On Her 60th Birthday

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new photo on her Instagram in which she can be seen with her aunt Poonam. The actor shared the photo on her aunt's 60th birthday. Sonam, while sharing the photo, wrote "Happy 60th birthday my dearest Poonam mami. Wishing you nothing but the best. Stay this gorgeous, always! Love you! Missing you!".

Sonam Kapoor shares unseen photo

Fans loved this photo of Sonam Kapoor with her extended family. The post has garnered over 50,000 likes and more than 200 comments. Several users commented with heart and love emojis while several others mentioned how they loved the look of Sonam Kapoor in the photo. Check out some of the reactions below.

Sonam Kapoor's social media presence

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on Instagram handle and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. The actor recently shared several photos of herself with her mother-in-law on her birthday. She also wrote in the caption "I am Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law. You’re selfless, patient, compassionate, loving—and so many other great things that make you so special (and make us so lucky!) We’re so grateful for you and your love – I’m the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world. Wishing the very best mother-in-law the very best birthday! Love you mom." Take a look at the post below.

Sonam Kapoor on work front

Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Saawariya. She then starred in the popular film Delhi-6. She also featured in several popular films such Neerja, I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Players, and Raanjhanaa. She was one of the female leads of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Pad Man. She was last seen in the Netflix movie AK vs AK as herself.

Sonam Kapoor is currently working with Sujoy Ghosh on her upcoming movie Blind, which revolves around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film is based on a South Korean movie of the same name.

Image Credits: @sonamkapoor Instagram

