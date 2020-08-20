Patralekhaa Sends Out 'Thursday Vibes' As She Performs 51 Suryanamaskars; Watch Video

Since many celebrities of Bollywood have moved their workspaces at home, several celebrities have also moved their "workout" spaces at home. Celebrities who have been working out from home, have also been posting workout videos motivating their fans. Actor Patralekhaa posted a Thursday workout post on her Instagram account, motivating her fans. Check out Patralekhaa's motivational Instagram post below:

Patralekhaa's Instagram post is too motivational

Bollywood actor Patralekhaa posted a video on Instagram in which the actor was performing 51 Suryanamaskars. She looked stunning as she sported a white sports bra and a pair of blue shorts. Along with the picture, Patralekhaa posted the caption #Thursdayvibes (sic). Towards the end of the video, Patralekhaa mentioned that she was done for the day.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Turns 3, Ashwiny Iyer Shares Trivia With BTS Pics

Source: Patralekhaa's Instagram

Also Read: Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi Says 'truth Is Mighty' As SC Gives Nod To CBI Inquiry

Many of Patralekhaa's followers and fans commented on her video that they loved how she sent out motivation on a Thursday. While some of Patralekhaa's fans left heart and fire emojis under her picture, one of her fans commented 'Awesome'. Another fan of Patralekhaa left a funny comment under her video mentioning that she could see Rajkummar Rao in the video too.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Bemoans Becoming An Actor After Non-stop Promotional Interviews

Actor Rajkummar Rao also commented on Patralekhaa's post, calling her a 'Yogini'. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have been in a relationship for years now, and their Instagram accounts are proof to it. The couple also spent their time together in quarantine, amid the pandemic.

They were also seen together in the film Citylights, in which they played onscreen husband and wife. Patralekhaa also won the Best Female Debut award for her role in Citylights. Patralekhaa was last seen in the film Nanu Ki Jaanu and will be seen in an upcoming movie Where is My Kannadaka next.

Also Read: Patralekhaa Compares Her Mood Swings To The Current Weather; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.