Pavail Gulati On Nepotism: 'We Have Many Examples Of Outsiders Making It Big'

Actor Pavail Gulati who recently made his stellar Bollywood debut opposite Taapsee Pannu in Thappad opened up about his journey in the film fraternity to a local media outlet. During his interview, the actor reportedly revealed that it took him 12 years of struggle to fulfill his dream in Bollywood and to become a lead actor. Pavail who received rave reviews for his amazing performance in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial film said that he still cannot forget all the hard work that has gone into reaching this point in his career.

Pavail Gulati opens up about struggling in Bollywood

Pavail who played the role of Vikram reportedly spoke about the life of aspiring actors and mentioned the difficulties of achieving fame in the industry. He revealed that there are no sure short formulas to become an actor and feels that sometimes everything feels easier in front of becoming an actor. According to him, there are no fixed rules to become an actor except following the footsteps of great personalities like Ayushmann Khurrana or Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sharing his views on the ongoing debate of Nepotism in the entertainment industry, the actor agreed that it does exist, but he even reportedly opined that the industry gives a fair chance to many outsiders to prove their mettle. Elaborating on the same, he said that there are many examples of outsiders who are making a mark in Bollywood. The 33-year-old actor also said that the insiders are now fading out in a short span of time Citing a few examples of the stars who were outsiders and made a big in the industry, Pavail said that Irrfan Khan, Rajkummar Rao and many more like them who came from nowhere have made a name for themselves in the market. He further compared the entertainment industry with business and said that if a father is running a business then he is bound to pass it on to his son.

Though Pavail always aspired to be a hero, he reportedly said that he never sat idle for the last 12 years and did whatever came his way to learn and brush up his skills. He said that acting was always something he wanted to do in life and so he took up whatever came his way to earn money and make contacts in the industry.

Further, Pavail spoke about his journey in the industry as an assistant director and narrated a life turning incident during his early career days. The actor revealed that he began his career by assisting a couple of casting directors and has also acted in a few ads and TV show like Yudh, starring Amitabh Bachchan. He recalled his meeting with ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap which according to him was a turning point in his career. Pavail said that Anurag saw his performance in a web show and offered him a role in a digital series that he was in making. Later, the actor said that it was that role which helped him in bagging the film Thappad.

