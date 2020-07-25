'Thappad' Actor Pavail Gulati Says Nepotism In Bollywood Is "not Against The Law"

Pavail Gulati, who was last seen in Thappad as Taapsee Pannu’s husband, called the debates on nepotism in Bollywood “futile”. The topic has been gaining momentum since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, which saddened many. Read to know what the actor had to say on the subject-

Pavail Gulati on nepotism in Bollywood

In a recent interview with a daily, Thappad star Pavail Gulati opened up about nepotism in Bollywood and debates on it. He said that he finds those debates “futile” and is at a loss of words. He stated that Sushant Singh Rajput has gone away and the only thing that everyone is doing is blaming the other person.

The actor mentioned that it is just a pool of hate right now. Pavail added that it was not like the people, who are crying foul now, were nicer to Sushant when his films were “bombing” at the box office. He noted that people who were trolling him then, now as he is no more, are the same people who are trolling others.

Pavail Gulati finds the film industry to be a “soft target” on the debate about nepotism. He said that it exists and everyone agrees on that. He stated that nepotism is everywhere, but a bit more in this industry because it is such that one does not need qualifications to enter Bollywood. The actor mentioned that there is “more favouritism and nepotism” in Bollywood but that is not against the law. He added that it might be wrong morally and questioned "is trolling people going to change that"? Gulati noted that there is no point in complaining about it.

Pavail Gulati feels that to a large extent, the audience is also responsible for giving rise to nepotism. He said that it is happening because everyone has motivated it. The actor mentioned that the people were also watching that star’s film and not a newcomer’s film. So, it is business at the end of the day, Gulati noted.

When asked about what he thinks about nepotism and insider-outsider debate in the industry, Pavail Gulati replied that everything has been generalised. He said that it is “completely stupid” to have a conversation with just those three words. The actor stated that many did not know the meaning of these three words until a few years ago and many people did not know its correct usage even now. He mentioned that there is “no context” to what anyone is saying right now. Gulati explained that everyone is debating over it and there should be a conversation, not a debate.

