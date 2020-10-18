Payal Ghosh Clears 'friend' Irfan Pathan Of Assault Claims But Says He's Silent On Kashyap

Unlike the support from members of the film industry to various celebrities on various topics, not many have come out in support of Payal Ghosh in her case against Anurag Kashyap. While it’s been politicians backing her, now the actor has questioned the silence of Irfan Pathan. She claimed that the ex-Team India cricketer was aware about her conversations with Anurag Kashyap, and expected her once 'good friend' to share his views on it.

Payal Ghosh on Irfan Pathan’s silence on Anurag Kashyap case

Payal Ghosh took to Twitter on Sunday to write that though she had not spoken to Irfan Pathan about being allegedly raped by Anurag Kashyap, she had told him about the other conversations she had with the filmmaker. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor claimed he was ‘keeping mum’ despite being her ‘good friend’ once.

I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

She continued that Irfan was with her when Anurag Kashyap had texted her to come to his house, prior to Holi in 2014, and then she told Irfan that she was not going to meet Kashyap, but to another party. ‘Hope he remembers’, she added.

In another tweet, she hit out at a filmmaker named Anand Kumar, who had claimed that Payal Ghosh had levelled similar allegations of sexual assault against Irfan Pathan. Stating that she had met Kumar only once, she used expletives asking which film he had made, and angrily asked who had told him that the former all-rounder had ‘molested' her.

Sharing a selfie with Irfan, she added that she did not have 'interest' in him, but she was aware about him believing in his faith and elderly parents, so he expected him to share her conversations about it.

The point of tagging ⁦@IrfanPathan⁩ doesn’t mean I have any interest in him but he’s the one I have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not d rape thing.. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him. pic.twitter.com/hMwNklY4r9 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

Payal Ghosh’s case against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh in a tweet on September 19, alleged that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself on her in 2013. After seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she got a First Information Report registered at the Versova police station in Mumbai. Kashyap has denied the allegations.

Payal Ghosh also settled a defamation case filed by Richa Chadha, who had expressed displeasure about being dragged into the allegations by the former. The Bombay High Court urged Payal to issue an apology to Richa, after which the matter was settled.

