Payal Ghosh Pledges To Donate Her Organs After Losing Friend, Says 'please Be Sensible'

Actor Payal Ghosh has pledged to donate her organs after losing a friend who was suffering from kidney ailments and was unable to get an organ replacement. On July 15, the actor not only called on others to “save other lives when you’re dead” but also said “please be sensible” as the by increasing the level of organ donation, several lives can be saved. In an Instagram post, Ghosh elaborated that she lost a friend on the same day because the donors were unable to reach amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, inspired by the incidents that took place in her real life, the actor said, “let’s make the world a better place”.

Payal Ghosh wrote in caption, “We can help save such lives by increasing the Organ Donation rate in the country. I PLEDGE TO DONATE MY ORGANS..!!! Save a life, pledge to donate your organs ... Pledging one's organs is a declaration of intent only and can be done at any hospital in the world with the consent of the family.”

“I lost a friend today who was suffering from kidney ailments didn’t get donors because of this lockdown.. I’m broke .. please be sensible and save other lives when you’re dead,” she added.

Read - Taapsee Posts 2019 Raksha Bandhan Pic, Has Quirky Message For Brothers Before Virtual One

Read - Ali Fazal Pens Heartfelt Ode For His Mother On One Month Death Anniversary; See Post

Netizens call her a ‘true hero’

Ghosh’s noble lecture has triggered thousands of internet users to pour in kind messages and many even seemed inspired by the actor. While applauding her features, one of the Instagram users also called her ‘true hero’. Another internet user wrote, “you are really very beautiful. May God bless you” while someone else denoted her as the “real queen” and complimented the picture that she posted along with the announcement. From Twitter to Facebook, Payal Ghosh has garnered well wishes from people across the nation. She also wrote, “I would also request to do the same to the people I love and respect a lot.” and tagged actor Shahrukh Khan.

A great noble initiative taken by our Queen!



Really proud of you my love!



I just love you unconditionally 🖤 — Rakshit Shah - ZERO (@rshah2611) July 15, 2020

Admirable🙌 — Dr SHAAZ 21@yahoo (@drshaaz21) July 16, 2020

If they have hearts like you 🤩 — jishpatelcsk #Payalian (@jishpatelcsk) July 15, 2020

Respect — Madyala Sharath (@MadyalaSharath) July 16, 2020

Read - Remember When Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor Grooved To 'Ullu Ka Pattha'? Watch

Read - Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals What Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Do After 'Chhichhore'; Read

Image: @iampayalghosh/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.