Taapsee posts 2019 Raksha Bandhan pic, has quirky message for brothers before virtual one

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a virtual world that not many would have predicted. Sports matches, films are all directly coming home without the audiences in the stadiums, theatres while meetings, lectures, fitness training and even marriages are all happening virtually. Another aspect of life that coronavirus has hampered is celebration of festivals.

Eid was celebrated indoors and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to be subdued with some like Lalbaughcha Raja canceling ‘darshan’ this year. The latter half of the year has more festivals coming up, like Diwali, Dussehra and in the way, the COVID-19 trend has been, the gatherings are unlikely to be in the same way as before. Taapsee Pannu gave a glimpse of what the sisters could be feeling ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

The actor shared a photograph of her ‘Tabbar’ (family) taken from last year’s Raksha Bandhan, when she got her Rakhis for her brothers. Before sending it to her cousin brothers, she felt like posting the picture, which was the first time in many years that she had celebrated the festival at her home in Delhi.

Though she is always looking forward to these gatherings on festivals, the Thappad star rued how ‘things will be different, unfortunately.’ With the Rakhi celebrations set to be virtual this year, the actor had a quirky message for her brothers, that the e-commerce platforms were still open and she was hoping to receive gifts.

Here’s the post

This year, Raksha Bandhan is set to be celebrated on August 3.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapse featured in Thappad earlier this year, and won rave reviews for the Anubhav Sinha directorial. The actor will be seen multiple releases over the next year, like Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu, the biopic on former Team Indian captain Mithali Raj.

