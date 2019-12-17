Payal Rohatgi Released On Bail After Being Arrested For Making A Video On Motilal Nehru

Payal Rohatgi has been released on bail on Tuesday after she was arrested for making a video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru. As reported by ANI, the actor was released on bail after furnishing two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

READ: Payal Rohatgi Detained: Filmmaker Reema Kagti Calls The Arrest, "Unwise"

The case

The 36 China Town actor had herself announced that she was arrested by the Rajasthan Police on Sunday. She had tweeted, “I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia.” She was detained from her residence in Ahmedabad.

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

READ: Payal Rohatgi Detained, Partner Sangram Singh Seeks Help From PM Modi

The complaint was registered on the basis of a complaint registered by Congress Youth leader Charmesh Sharma. The case was registered under sections u/s 66 & 67 of IT Act.

Her partner, wrestler Sangram Singh had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her release. He had tweeted, "This is freedom of Speech in Congress Ruling state,@HMOIndia@PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir. Please have a look this matter."

This is freedom of Speech in Congress Ruling state, @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir. Please have a look this matter🙏 https://t.co/t9zwiuTu7w — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) December 15, 2019

READ: Payal Rohatgi Detained: Koena Mitra Says, 'Shame On Cong', Tehseen Poonawalla React

Celebrities like Reema Kagti, Koena Mitra and Tehseen Poonawalla had stood up in Payal's support. Reema Kagti had written, "Have never agreed with anything #PayalRohatgi has said. Think she’s stupid. But that’s no reason to arrest someone in a democracy. @ashokgehlot51 @SachinPilot #FreedomOfSpeech." Koena Mitra had lashed out the Congress government. Tehseen had tweeted, "I repeat once again , the statements of @Payal_Rohatgi were false & silly but we must not detain her. She has a right to her freedom of speech . As liberals we need to uphold that. That is what makes us liberals . Pls release @Payal_Rohatgi asap!!"

READ: Payal Rohatgi Detained By Rajasthan Police For Making A Video On Motilal Nehru

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.