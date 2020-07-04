Can Keerthy Suresh's Ritu Be Played By Deepika Padukone If 'Penguin' Is Made In Bollywood?

Penguin is a Tamil and Telugu mystery thriller. The movie released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on June 19, 2020. Since the movie’s release on Amazon Prime, it has been the talk of the town. Penguin cast features south Indian actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead and her performance is being appreciated by her fans and critics as well. Several celebrities have also praised her performance in the thriller movie.

The plot of the movie is also being praised for its spine chilling and raw nature. The movie is helmed by Eashvar Karthic and is the debut movie of the director. The movie shows the kidnapping of a child and the struggles and agony of a mother. The movie proved to be a huge hit among the audiences but what if the movie gets a Bollywood remake? Here is a look at the Penguin cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone as Rhythm AKA Ritu

Keerthy Suresh had played the lead role of Rhythm AKA Ritu in the movie. Keerthy Suresh has played the role of a struggling mother with perfection. She is a popular name in the South Indian film industry and has appeared in movies like Remo, Mahanati, Nenu Sailaja, Nenu Local, Bairavaa. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Deepika Padukone can do justice to this role with her amazing acting skills.

Saif Ali Khan as Raghu

Bollywood actor Linga has played the role of Raghu in Penguin. He is known for his roles in movies like Sindhubaadh, Hara Hara Mahadevaki. For the Bollywood remake of the movie, Saif Ali Khan can breathe life into this character.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Gautham Siddharth

The character of Gautam is played by Madhampatty Rangaraj in Penguin. Apart from Penguin, he was seen in the movie Mehandi Circus. For the Bollywood version of the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Anil Kapoor as David

South Indian actor Mathi has played the role of Doctor David in the movie. He is known for his work in the Tamil movie industry. Anil Kapoor might be the ideal choice to play this role in Bollywood’s version of the movie.

