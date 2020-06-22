Penguin Movie Ending Explained: Why Does The Kidnapper Target Rhythm? [Spoilers Ahead!]

The film Penguin is a Tamil and Telugu mystery-thriller which released on Amazon Prime on June 19, 2020. The film has been the talk of the town for its raw and chilling nature. Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin ends on a high note but the events in it are nothing less than haunting. Here is a breakdown of the revelations made towards the end of the film along with the emotions that lead to it. For those who are planning to watch the film anytime soon, there are spoilers ahead.

Penguin movie ending explained

The plot of the film Penguin revolves around a mother who is trying hard to keep her family safe at all times. The story begins when the protagonist’s son is kidnapped by an unknown person whose intentions are uncertain. Rhythm’s (Keerthy Suresh) life falls apart when her son Ajay goes missing and her husband divorces her because he is of the belief that she was responsible for the loss of their child. She somehow manages to live with it while also meeting another man who respects her and keeps her happy.

Even though it has been eight years since her son, Ajay, went missing, Rhythm has been unable to move on from the loss. A pregnant Rhythm comes across a major clue indicating that her son could still be alive. As she sets out looking for him, a dramatic and unsettling sequence of events leads her to an alive Ajay who has been traumatized by everything that he has had to go through in the past eight years.

Read Fans Call 'Penguin' An Average Affair, Hail Keerthy Suresh's Performance

Also read 'Penguin' Cast: From Keerthy Suresh To Linga, Here's The Surprising Net Worth Of The Cast

Towards the end of the film, Rhythm finds out that the kidnapper has been none other than her close friend Bhavana who had decided to take away the most precious thing from Rhythm’s life, just because she wanted to see her suffer. Her explanation for taking up these gruesome measures is that she never got the respect that she deserved because she was always compared with Rhythm. She just wanted to see her “friend” suffer for all the pain that she caused over the years. Even though Rhythm is given slow poison by Bhavana, she manages to save hers as well as her son’s life, who was also under the clutches of Bhavana. In the end sequence, Rhythm is shown teaching Ajay about Penguins who go to any extent to save their children. It indicated that Rhythm is the penguin in this case, hence explaining the title.

Read 'Penguin' Review: Earnest Performances, Smart Screenplay Make Keerthy's Film A Good Watch

Also read Netizens Say Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin' Climax Is Similar To Telugu Film 'HIT'

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Amazon Prime Video India)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.